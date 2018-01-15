Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
Zainab's father says satisfied with govt measures in murder case

KASUR: Father of Zainab, the seven-year-old rape and murder victim, Muhammad Ameen said on Monday he is satisfied with the Punjab government measures taken to arrest killers and police is updating them about the progress.

Ameen, addressed a press conference a day after he lamented that not a single suspect in the case has been arrested.

The victim’s father said that he is hopeful that breakthrough will be made in the case soon.

“Zainab’s case should be resolved based on humanitarian basis and not on political grounds,” said the girl’s father.

The DNA samples of all my family members have been taken, he revealed.

Ameen said that he has met the teams constituted by the Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and is satisfied by the progress.

“All the political leaders who met me said that they felt the pain of the tragedy,” he said that the politicians assured him that no one could take the issue politically.

While speaking to media on Sunday, Ameen remarked that the speed of the investigation has not been hastened.

“The police keep assuring us that the suspect will be arrested soon,” he shared.

Earlier, Zainab's father had slammed the police for “negligence in tracing out the culprit(s) in time” to save his daughter’s life.

Speaking to Geo News a day after the discovery of the minor’s body and her burial, her father, Mohammad Ameen, said that prompt action by the police could have saved his daughter.

