Pakistan should not be made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan: Dastagir

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir on Monday said that Pakistan should not be made scapegoat for United States' failure in Afghanistan, where the coalition forces have been fighting for the last 16 years.



Giving a policy statement in the National Assembly, the minister said the way forward for Pakistan-US relations should not be through threats, notices and suspension of support.

He said that Pakistan, being a US ally, had suffered a huge loss in the war against terrorism. "Pakistan had to face economic loss and damage to lives and property of the citizens.

"The suffering has been immense and painful and it is unfair by the US to blame Pakistan, when it had not been able to pacify situation in Afghanistan," Dastagir said.

He said around 43 per cent of Afghan territory was beyond the control of its government, but Pakistan respects the sovereign state of Afghanistan as a neighboring country.

Maintaining that Afghan war could not be fought on Pakistani soil, Dastagir said that Pakistan had paid huge price for the war against terrorism and cleared its territory of terrorists.

He informed the National Assembly that Indian forces committed more than 1300 ceasefire violations at Line of Control (LoC) in 2017, which resulted in 52 deaths and injuries to 175 persons.

"Just today, our four valiant soldiers embraced martyrdom in unprovoked firing by Indian forces. The nation salutes these martyrs and prays that Almighty Allah may grant fortitude to their families,” the minister said.

The minister said that Indian government had accelerated Pakistan bashing as a highly militarised and belligerent neighbour, adding, "The case of Kulbhushan Jadhav was proof of its efforts for unrest in other countries."

He also slammed New Delhi for its involvement in grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Dastagir maintained that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state and it would continue with its policy of full-spectrum deterrence, in line with the policy of credible minimum deterrence and avoidance of armed race.

He said the government would meet with vigour and commitment the growing challenges to Pakistan's security and towards maintaining strategic stability in the region.

The minister said Pakistan's defence was robust and country’s vigilant and highly trained armed forces continue to protect and defend our land, sea and air borders.