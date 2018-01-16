DHA Shooting: New details emerge from CCTV of Intezar Ahmed's murder

KARACHI: Father of the teenager gunned down by police in the Defence Housing Authority over the weekend said he had no faith in the police investigation after he was shown the CCTV video of his son’s killing.



Speaking to Geo News, Intezar’s father said he had seen the CCTV video of the shooting that claimed his son’s life adding that the shooters took aim and fired at his son.

A day earlier, DIG South Azad Khan had told journalists that police had CCTV footage of the incident and all the policemen involved had been arrested.

Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad early Sunday,

CCTV: New details emerge

Narrating what he saw in the CCTV footage, Intezar’s father told Geo News that his son’s car was forced to stop by a black coloured vehicle. After Intezar stopped his car another vehicle approached his car from the left side. The first (black) car gave a suspicious signal to the second vehicle, the father said, after which men in civilian clothes on motorbikes arrived on the scene.

One of the men opened fire on Intezar, the deceased teenager’s father said. He added that while this happened someone else kept firing into the air from the left.

Intezar’s father added that there was a girl present in the vehicle but he does not know who she was but demanded that she be brought to light.

“That girl is the eye-witness of this murder,” the father told Geo News before adding that he was not shown the complete footage, only of the shooting.

“The police is involved in my son’s murder,” the father said adding, “why isn’t the girl in the video being brought forward?”

Earlier on Tuesday, the medico-legal officer's (MLO) report was released which confirmed that Interzar died from a single bullet wound behind his ear.

The report also disclosed that other than the aforementioned body part, there was no mark of a bullet or torture on the body of the deceased.

Judicial inquiry ordered

Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah has ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder of Intezar. During a conversation with Intezar’s father, the chief minister said an inquiry would be conducted according to the family’s wishes.