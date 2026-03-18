Girls in Pakistan more likely to miss education as 28% children remain out of schools

Children are on the way to their school in Islamabad. — APP/File

Survey provides detailed overview of country’s education landscape.

Urban literacy is recorded at 77%, compared to 56% in rural areas.

Education experts say the figures point to a broader structural issue.

ISLAMABAD: A recent analysis by Gallup Pakistan, using national survey data, shows that almost 28% of Pakistani children aged 5 to 16 are not attending school, with girls disproportionately affected compared to boys, The News reported.

The findings, drawn from the 2024-25 Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement Survey (PSLM) and the Household Integrated Economic Survey, reveal that 34% of girls are out of school compared to 22% of boys, highlighting persistent and deep-rooted gender disparities in access to education across the country.

The analysis is based on data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and examined through Gallup Pakistan’s Digital Analytics Dashboard, providing a comprehensive overview of the country’s education landscape and its persistent inequalities.

Geographical differences are also stark and continue to shape educational outcomes. In rural areas, 34% of children are out of school, nearly double the 18% recorded in urban centres. Analysts note that rural girls remain among the most affected groups, reflecting the combined and compounding impact of gender inequality and location-based disadvantage. Despite these challenges, overall access to education has expanded over time.

Nationally, 67% of individuals aged 10 and above have attended school at some point. However, disparities remain pronounced, with attendance rates reaching 78% for men compared to just 56% for women, and 81% in urban areas versus 61% in rural regions, indicating a clear divide in educational opportunities.

Literacy rates follow a similar pattern of inequality. The national literacy rate stands at 63%, but rises to 73% for men while dropping to 52% for women. Urban literacy is recorded at 77%, compared to 56% in rural areas. Provincial variations are also significant, with literacy reaching 66% in Punjab and falling to 43% in Balochistan.

The data further highlights serious challenges in student retention and progression through the education system. While primary school enrolment (ages 6-10) stands at 68%, it declines sharply at higher levels-falling to 40% at middle school (ages 11–13) and dropping further to just 30% at the matric level (ages 14–15), indicating that a large number of students do not continue their education beyond the early years.

Education experts say the figures point to a broader structural issue, where gains in access have not translated into equitable participation or sustained attendance. They stress that systemic barriers continue to limit opportunities, particularly for girls and children living in rural and under-served areas.