Pakistan needs timely elections, says PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the country and the democracy need timely conduct of general elections.



Speaking on Geo News’ programme ‘Jirgah’, the prime minister said that his office requires taking difficult decisions and there are huge responsibilities.



“It’s been some 30 years in PML-N and Nawaz Sharif has been my leader since the day one,” he said.

Abbasi, however, said that he is the premier and all powers rest with him. “Decisions are made by the cabinet; Nawaz hands over powers and seeks results."

He said the next elections will be held on time, adding that the country and democracy need timely elections.



The prime minister further said there is no threat to Senate elections and they too would be held on their due time. "All political parties want the democratic process to continue."



He said that he does not believe in conspiracies, however, added that unfortunately conspiracies have been hatched against democracy in the state.

"If my party asks me to dissolve the assembly, I will. But won't do so under pressure by someone," Abbasi said.

In response to Indian propaganda against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said New Delhi has been waging a propaganda against the multi-billion dollar project from the very beginning. "Gwadar is a commercial port and it is being used for commercial purposes."

Speaking about Pakistan-US relations, the prime minister said the dialogue process between the two nations is ongoing at every level. "A US delegation visited Pakistan, while a delegation from here also visited the United States."

He said that a dialogue with the US military is still ongoing, despite Trump statement.

"We are a sovereign state and do not want any act to occur that could deteriorate the regional situation," Abbasi said, adding, "We are bound to safeguard our borders."