Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
By
AFP

At least seven dead in Colombia military helicopter crash

By
AFP

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

BOGOTA: At least seven people were killed when a military helicopter crashed in a remote area of northwestern Colombia on Tuesday, the military said.

The Russian-made MI-17 aircraft was carrying 10 people, including four crew when it came down, according to a military statement.

"Unfortunately seven of the occupants have died, and the search for the other three continues," it said.

The authorities gave no cause for the crash. Military accident investigators had arrived at the scene, according to the army.

It said two of the passengers were part of a military aviation fuel maintenance team.

In June 2016, another military helicopter crash killed 17 soldiers in an accident attributed to bad weather.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Ex-CIA officer arrested for retaining classified information

Ex-CIA officer arrested for retaining classified information

 Updated 2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia shoots down Yemeni missile: local media

Saudi Arabia shoots down Yemeni missile: local media

 Updated 3 hours ago
US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians

US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians

 Updated 3 hours ago
India ends decades-old subsidy for Hajj pilgrims

India ends decades-old subsidy for Hajj pilgrims

 Updated 3 hours ago
In Chile, pope seeks forgiveness for sex abuse scandals

In Chile, pope seeks forgiveness for sex abuse scandals

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump still under fire for business ties, one year on

Trump still under fire for business ties, one year on

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump says he wants more immigrants from 'everywhere'

Trump says he wants more immigrants from 'everywhere'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan can defend itself despite India-Israel nexus, says Asif

Pakistan can defend itself despite India-Israel nexus, says Asif

 Updated 12 hours ago
US seeks to move toward new relationship with Pakistan: State Dept official

US seeks to move toward new relationship with Pakistan: State Dept official

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM