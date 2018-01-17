Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
By
AFP

India ends decades-old subsidy for Hajj pilgrims

By
AFP

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

India's Hindu nationalist government is ending a decades-long policy of offering discounted airfares to Muslims embarking on the Hajj pilgrimage. Photo: file 
 

NEW DELHI: India's Hindu nationalist government is ending a decades-long policy of offering discounted airfares to Muslims embarking on the Hajj pilgrimage, it announced Tuesday.

The right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party has accused its opponents in the Congress party -- who introduced the Hajj assistance scheme in the 1950s -- of trying to woo Muslim voters through handouts.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the government wants to assist India´s roughly 175 million Muslims without resorting to political "appeasement" along religious lines.

"Development with dignity is what we believe in," he said in announcing the decision to scrap the travel subsidy.

He said the cash saved from the scheme would be channelled into economic opportunities and education for Muslims, who make up about 14 percent of India´s 1.25 billion people.

Every year more than 100,000 pilgrims travel from India to the holy site of Makkah in Saudi Arabia for a spiritual journey that every faithful Muslim strives to make at least once in their lifetime.

Critics have long argued that India, a secular country, should not extend handouts to any religious community for their faith-based celebrations.

India´s top court in 2012 said the scheme should be phased out. 

Interestingly, the right-wing government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends millions for Hindus undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar and Kumbh Mela, a sacred bathing ritual that draws millions of pilgrims over four weeks.

Naqvi said 175,000 Indian Muslims would embark on Hajj this year -- a record number -- suggesting enthusiasm for the annual pilgrimage would not shrink without the government's financial assistance.

Muslim leaders in India have also urged the government to abolish the travel subsidy, saying state-run carrier Air India was the biggest beneficiary.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Ex-CIA officer arrested for retaining classified information

Ex-CIA officer arrested for retaining classified information

 Updated 2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia shoots down Yemeni missile: local media

Saudi Arabia shoots down Yemeni missile: local media

 Updated 3 hours ago
US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians

US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians

 Updated 3 hours ago
In Chile, pope seeks forgiveness for sex abuse scandals

In Chile, pope seeks forgiveness for sex abuse scandals

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump still under fire for business ties, one year on

Trump still under fire for business ties, one year on

 Updated 3 hours ago
At least seven dead in Colombia military helicopter crash

At least seven dead in Colombia military helicopter crash

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump says he wants more immigrants from 'everywhere'

Trump says he wants more immigrants from 'everywhere'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan can defend itself despite India-Israel nexus, says Asif

Pakistan can defend itself despite India-Israel nexus, says Asif

 Updated 12 hours ago
US seeks to move toward new relationship with Pakistan: State Dept official

US seeks to move toward new relationship with Pakistan: State Dept official

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM