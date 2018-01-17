Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
REUTERS

Ngidi takes six as South Africa beat India in second test

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

PRETORIA: Debutant Lungi Ngidi took six wickets as South Africa defeated India by 135 runs for victory in the second test in Pretoria on Wednesday and also claim the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest.

Seamer Ngidi, 21, recorded figures of 6-39, his best in first-class cricket, as South Africa bowled India out for 151 in their second innings just before lunch, as the youngster completed match figures of 7-90.

India are the top-ranked side in test cricket according to the International Cricket Council rankings with South Africa second, though the Proteas will not be able to overhaul the sub-continent side even with a 3-0 series win.

The third test starts at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Jan. 24.

