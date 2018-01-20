Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 20 2018
GEO NEWS

Aasma rape-murder case: Aggrieved father demands strict punishment for culprits

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

MARDAN: The father of a minor who was killed and dumped after being raped demanded the culprit(s) be handed out the strictest punishment.

Talking to Geo News, Behram said he is satisfied with police investigation in the case.

The minor’s father said he works in Saudi Arabia as a labourer and returned to Pakistan on Friday, after receiving the news of her death.

Four-year-old Aasma went missing on January 13 from the Gujjar Garhi area and was found dead the next day at 3pm.

Aasma rape, murder case: Six more suspects held by Mardan police

DPO Mardan says that DNA samples will be taken from the suspects

As many as six more suspects were arrested in the case by Mardan police on Friday, authorities informed Geo News.

DPO Mardan said that DNA samples of the suspects will be taken, adding that the authorities have conducted geo-fencing of the area.

The case, one of the many reported after the brutal rape and murder of minor Zainab in Kasur, has invited widespread condemnation as well calls to address issue of child sexual abuse properly.

