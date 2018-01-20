SC bars public universities from granting affiliation to new law colleges

LAHORE: The Supreme Court has barred all public sector universities from granting affiliation to new law colleges that fail to meet the standards.



Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case pertaining to affiliation of substandard and unregistered law colleges at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Saturday.

“We do not want lawyers who run paan shops in the morning and later get law degrees,” the CJP remarked during the hearing.

Expressing his annoyance over the deteriorating standards of law education, Justice Saqib Nisar observed that universities have come up with their own educational system, and are doing “whatever they feel like”.

The apex court has constituted a committee headed by Advocate Hamid Khan to supervise reforms regarding the matter.