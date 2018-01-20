Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC bars public universities from granting affiliation to new law colleges

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

LAHORE: The Supreme Court has barred all public sector universities from granting affiliation to new law colleges that fail to meet the standards.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case pertaining to affiliation of substandard and unregistered law colleges at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Saturday.

“We do not want lawyers who run paan shops in the morning and later get law degrees,” the CJP remarked during the hearing.

Expressing his annoyance over the deteriorating standards of law education, Justice Saqib Nisar observed that universities have come up with their own educational system, and are doing “whatever they feel like”.

The apex court has constituted a committee headed by Advocate Hamid Khan to supervise reforms regarding the matter. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Aasma rape-murder case: Aggrieved father demands strict punishment for culprits

Aasma rape-murder case: Aggrieved father demands strict punishment for culprits

 Updated 48 minutes ago
PPP to stage power show in Hub today

PPP to stage power show in Hub today

 Updated an hour ago
Farooq Sattar chides Sindh govt for failing to check police high-handedness

Farooq Sattar chides Sindh govt for failing to check police high-handedness

 Updated an hour ago
Afghanistan, partners need to focus on internal challenges: Lodhi

Afghanistan, partners need to focus on internal challenges: Lodhi

 Updated 2 hours ago
SSP Rao Anwar removed from post over Naqeebullah killing

SSP Rao Anwar removed from post over Naqeebullah killing

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi police kill suspect in alleged encounter at Shahrah-e-Faisal

Karachi police kill suspect in alleged encounter at Shahrah-e-Faisal

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Romance across borders: Canadian woman marries Pakistani online lover

Romance across borders: Canadian woman marries Pakistani online lover

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz to address gathering at Haripur today

Nawaz to address gathering at Haripur today

 Updated 3 hours ago
Panama Papers: NAB seeks action against PML-Q's Moonis, PTI's Aleem Khan

Panama Papers: NAB seeks action against PML-Q's Moonis, PTI's Aleem Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM