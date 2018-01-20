Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
REUTERS

Two Americans, two Canadians freed after kidnapping in Nigeria: police

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

Nigeria police/ Reuters file

KADUNA: Two Americans and two Canadians have been freed after being kidnapped in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Kidnapping, usually for ransom, is common in parts of Nigeria, though abductors usually target other Nigerians. However, the kidnapping of foreigners is not uncommon.

The Americans and Canadians were ambushed by unknown gunmen on Wednesday while traveling from the town of Kafanchan in Kaduna state to the capital, Abuja. Kafanchan is more than three hours’ drive northeast of Abuja.

Mukhtar Aliyu, a spokesman for Kaduna state police, said they were freed on Friday.

“It was the efforts of the police, through the directive of the inspector general of police, that yielded their release last night,” he said. Aliyu said no ransom was paid.

The road connecting Abuja and Kaduna has long been targeted by kidnappers. Two German archaeologists were abducted in the region last February; they were later freed.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

One year of Trump

One year of Trump

Updated 5 hours ago
Five killed in arson attack on Seoul motel

Five killed in arson attack on Seoul motel

 Updated 6 hours ago
Olympian abused by team doctor sees USA Gymnastics as 'rotten'

Olympian abused by team doctor sees USA Gymnastics as 'rotten'

 Updated 7 hours ago
Karolyi Ranch, training centre tainted by Nassar sex abuse scandal

Karolyi Ranch, training centre tainted by Nassar sex abuse scandal

 Updated 4 hours ago
US cities gear up for anti-Trump Women's March 2.0

US cities gear up for anti-Trump Women's March 2.0

 Updated 7 hours ago
London Mayor attacks decision not to challenge release of black-cab rapist

London Mayor attacks decision not to challenge release of black-cab rapist

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Mattis warns of 'growing threats' from Russia, China

Mattis warns of 'growing threats' from Russia, China

 Updated 9 hours ago
US government shuts down as midnight deadline passes

US government shuts down as midnight deadline passes

 Updated 8 hours ago
Egypt's Sisi to run for second term in March election

Egypt's Sisi to run for second term in March election

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM