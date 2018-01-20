Lahore police force citizen to remove clothes

LAHORE: Police personnel deployed in the city forced a citizen to remove his clothes when they pulled him over on the pretext of checking on Saturday.



According to Muzaffar, he was passing by Haji Camp with his son when PERU Force personnel stopped him and made him take off his clothes. He added the personnel included sub-inspector Ayub.

Muzaffar has requested the chief minister to take notice of the incident as it was tantamount to torturing a citizen.

The DIG operations has taken notice of the incident and ordered an enquiry along with the suspension of the police personnel involved in the incident.

The police force across Punjab has come under criticism recently following the rape and murder of a minor, Zainab, in Kasur district.

The role of police was questioned as the prime accused remains at large.

Fingers have also been raised on the force as the incident was not the first but was part of a series of such crimes that have been taken place for quite some time.