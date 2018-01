A suspect is escorted by police officers near Lyon, France, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/Files

PARIS: French authorities charged Saturday a 33-year-old man — who had pledged allegiance to Daesh in a video — with planning a terror attack, judicial sources said.



The man — who was not known to the police — was arrested near the southern city of Nimes on Tuesday.

Bomb-making materials were found in his house but there was no indication of the targets he was planning to attack, they said.