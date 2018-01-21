Can't connect right now! retry
Two terrorists killed in DG Khan: ISPR

Sunday Jan 21, 2018

Pakistan Rangers Punjab killed two members of a proscribed terrorist organisation during an operation on Sunday, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). Photo: file
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Rangers Punjab killed two members of a proscribed terrorist organisation during an operation on Sunday, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The statement by the army's media wing said that the slain terrorists were involved in kidnapping and killing of security forces personnel.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted in the suburbs of DG Khan, the statement added. 

On September 2, 2017, at least 13 suspects were held in joint intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Punjab, the ISPR said in a statement.

Punjab Rangers and police conducted the first operation in Dera Ghazi Khan, and apprehended seven key facilitators wanted for extortion and other criminal activities in Punjab and Balochistan, the statement said.

In another IBO in Lahore, Rangers, police and intelligence personnel nabbed six suspects, including two unregistered Afghan nationals.

Officials also seized weapons and ammunition from the suspects, it added.

