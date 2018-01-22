Repercussions have to be borne when weak individual appointed judge: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called on Monday for the scrutiny of judges prior to their appointments as is the case in the US.



"People should know who the judges are, they have to decide matters of life and death, matters worth billions of rupees, they have to make historic judgements; if a weak individual is appointed a judge then the repercussions have to be borne," said Abbasi while speaking with a delegation of parliamentary reporters' association.



The premier said that every institution in the country is trying to carve its space in the state structure, adding that everywhere in the world Parliament has oversight on the judiciary. In the United States of America, a judge’s entire life is inspected before his appointment.

"No one questions dictators but civilian leaders are dragged into courts and are called 'hijackers' and 'Sicilian Mafia'," he said.

'Nawaz to feature on PML-N election posters'

Abbasi also announced that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will contest the coming general elections with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s picture on its campaign posters.



He said that the next general elections will be held in July.



“No one will vote for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Shehbaz Sharif or my photo,” the premier said.

Abbasi also expressed his surprise at the recent controversial statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan regarding Parliament.



“I am surprised that an elected legislator and party cursed the Parliament,” he said.

Abbasi said that there are only two ways through which the government can be dissolved: either Nawaz and the party decides to dissolve it or the opposition dares to put a no-confidence motion in Parliament.

“There is no third option,” he remarked.

Responding to a question, he said that the party will decide about the interim prime minister according to the law.

“The decision will not be made like how it was made in the past. Here in the PM Office people used to take money for corruption. I won't let any such person become caretaker PM. Here gas connections and 45,000 armed licences were sold.”