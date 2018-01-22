Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB summons based on ill-intentions, says Shehbaz after appearing before inquiry committee

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 22, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said, after appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an inquiry related to the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme, that the summons by the body were based on ill intentions. 

The chief minister said he could have sent a written reply to the accountability body but appeared personally for the supremacy of law.

Shehbaz appeared before the body and recorded his statement for an hour and a half earlier on Monday. 

The chief executive of Pakistan's most populous province, addressing a press conference in Lahore, said he would not have taken the support of earlier decisions by NAB if he had not wanted to appear before the committee. 

“Is it a crime to save the money of the nation?” said the CM Punjab, adding if stopping corruption is a crime then ‘he will commit this crime again’.

He said that according to the Ashiana Quaid-e-Azam Scheme, the target was to construct 1,700 houses for the poor.

Giving details of the project, Shehbaz said in March 2014 the land was empty and barren, adding that it was during former army chief General (retd) Pervez Kiyani’s tenure that the land was procured. 

Shehbaz said further that the Bank of Punjab funded the scheme and the plan was aimed at benefiting the poor and underprivileged.

As for the allegation regarding cancelling Chaudhry Latif’s contract, he said that Latif’s contract was related to roads and infrastructure. 

Shehbaz further stated that he was accused of violation of laws. According to rules of business, the government has to monitor different projects.

“As the chief minister, I am the in-charge of the province, the government functions on the basis of performance,” said CM Punjab.

On January 17, NAB Lahore had issued a notification stating that it has been conducting an inquiry against management/officials of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), Lahore Casa Developers, Lahore Development Authority and others.

The letter read that the prima facie, Shehbaz Sharif, being the Punjab chief minister, ordered "cancellation of award of contract of Ashiana-e-Iqbal to successful bidder Ch Latif and Sons, leading to award of contract to Lahore Casa Developers (JV), a proxy of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which resulted in the loss of Rs193 million approximately."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Resignations should have come following Imran’s announcement: Khursheed Shah

Resignations should have come following Imran’s announcement: Khursheed Shah

 Updated an hour ago
Media should not create impression that abuse cases are rampant, says Iqbal

Media should not create impression that abuse cases are rampant, says Iqbal

Updated an hour ago
Sharifs issuing threats to NAB, judiciary after having corruption exposed: Imran

Sharifs issuing threats to NAB, judiciary after having corruption exposed: Imran

 Updated an hour ago
Sindh Assembly condemns Imran, Sheikh Rasheed’s ‘anti-parliament’ remarks

Sindh Assembly condemns Imran, Sheikh Rasheed’s ‘anti-parliament’ remarks

 Updated 4 hours ago
Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar to be arrested if he doesn’t cooperate, says IO

Naqeebullah case: Rao Anwar to be arrested if he doesn’t cooperate, says IO

 Updated 5 hours ago
Winter summit: Pakistani mountaineer, partners scale Mt Pumori

Winter summit: Pakistani mountaineer, partners scale Mt Pumori

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Repercussions have to be borne when weak individual appointed judge: PM

Repercussions have to be borne when weak individual appointed judge: PM

 Updated 5 hours ago
Parents pardon cleric who allegedly beat their 10-year-old son to death in Karachi

Parents pardon cleric who allegedly beat their 10-year-old son to death in Karachi

Updated 5 hours ago
Punjab University VC vows action against perpetrators

Punjab University VC vows action against perpetrators

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM