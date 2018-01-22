Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
REUTERS

Bomb at stall in market in Thailand's south kills three, wounds 22

By
REUTERS

Monday Jan 22, 2018

Members of a Thai army explosive ordinance disposal team walk toward the site where a motorcycle bomb killed three civilians and injured others at a market in Yala in Thailand´s insurgency-hit south on January 22, 2018 / AFP

BANGKOK:  motorcycle bomb exploded in a market in Thailand’s southern Yala province on Monday, killing three people and wounding 22, a spokesman for the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) said, the first such attack in the region in months.

The mostly Muslim provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala in Thailand’s far south are home to a long-running insurgency by ethnic Malay fighting for autonomy in which more than 6,000 people have been killed since 2004.

“The criminals put a bomb in a motorcycle and placed it next to a market cart. The force of the explosion caused three people to lose their lives,” said ISOC spokesman Pramote Prom-in. The ISOC is a government security force that operates in the region.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack on Monday, which took place at a morning market.

Police said the motorcycle was placed near a stall selling pork.

It was not immediately clear whether the bomb was placed at the pork stall in a deliberate attempt to target Thai Buddhists.

The stall’s female owner and a male customer were among the three people killed, police said. The bomb blew off chunks of the market’s corrugated tin roof and wrecked nearby stalls.

The southern provinces have seen hundreds of attacks since 2004, many of them deadly, but there had been fewer violent incidents of late.

Analysts who monitor the conflict say violence from the insurgency fell to an historic low in 2017 despite the fact that talks aimed at bringing peace gained little traction.

Thailand’s military government has tried to revive talks with rebel groups initiated by the previous civilian government, but they have gone almost nowhere.

Resistance to Buddhist rule from Bangkok has existed for decades in the southern provinces, waning briefly in the 1990s before resurfacing violently in 2004.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Turkey steps up assault on Kurdish militia in Syria

Turkey steps up assault on Kurdish militia in Syria

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Saudi-led coalition announces $1.5 bn in new aid for war-torn Yemen

Saudi-led coalition announces $1.5 bn in new aid for war-torn Yemen

 Updated an hour ago
Dozens injured, transport disrupted as snow blankets Tokyo

Dozens injured, transport disrupted as snow blankets Tokyo

 Updated 2 hours ago
Abbas wins EU backing for Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem

Abbas wins EU backing for Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem

 Updated 3 hours ago
US will ‘never allow’ Iran to have a nuclear weapon: Pence

US will ‘never allow’ Iran to have a nuclear weapon: Pence

 Updated 4 hours ago
Syria government accused of chemical attack in militant enclave

Syria government accused of chemical attack in militant enclave

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Pence says US embassy in Jerusalem to open by end of 2019

Pence says US embassy in Jerusalem to open by end of 2019

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bangladesh delays Rohingya refugee return

Bangladesh delays Rohingya refugee return

 Updated 7 hours ago
Only one in four Britons trust news on social media: survey

Only one in four Britons trust news on social media: survey

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM