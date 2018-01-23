Student group resumes protest day after Punjab University brawl ends

LAHORE: A student group resumed its protest rally at the campus bridge on Canal Road demanding the arrest of people involved in a brawl at the Punjab University a day before, even as 150 people were booked by the police booking in the case.



Four hundred police officials were already deployed at the university in the morning to avert any untoward incident

The protest has caused severe traffic in the area.

Academics activities resumed early today with low attendance by students, almost 12 hours after a clash broke out late Sunday night when one student group attacked another over their preparations for a cultural festival in the Electrical Engineering Department.

Students attacked each other with batons and bricks. They also torched a room inside the department and a number of cars parked on the varsity’s premises.

Students protest detention of their fellow student group members by police after a brawl at PU

The clash broke out late Sunday night when one student group attacked another over their preparations for a cultural festival in the Electrical Engineering Department.

Students attacked each other with batons and bricks. They also torched a room inside the department and a number of cars parked on the varsity’s premises.

A large contingent of police was later deployed at Punjab University, and the protest came to a halt after successful negotiations between student groups and the police.

150 suspects booked

Police on Tuesday booked three different cases against 15 people and 100 unidentified persons for their alleged involvement in a clash between two student groups on late Sunday night.



Terrorism acts were also included in the FIR, registered by the university against the student groups.

Moreover, the university administration stopped 35 students from attending classes and entering department premises.

CM takes notice

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took notice of the incident and ordered CPO Lahore to submit a report of the incident.

Speaking to Geo News on Monday, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Mohammad Zakria Zakar said those involved in disturbing the peace at the varsity were being identified using CCTV footage adding that strict action would be taken against them.

"Not only will they be removed from the university, there will be legal action against them," Prof Zakar said.

Last year in March the Punjab University had imposed a ban on student organisations from holding any kind of event.

The ban came as a reaction to a brawl between two student groups at the university on March 21, 2017 in which 18 students were injured.

A student group was celebrating their cultural day outside the Faisal Auditorium when a rival student group arrived and began chanting slogans against them which led to the clash.