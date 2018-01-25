Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
AFP

Overheard at WEF annual meeting in Davos

By
AFP

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

Attendees are seen during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
 

DAVOS: After days of heavy snowfall, the World Economic Forum opened for a full day of business in the ritzy ski resort of Davos.

Here is a taste of some crunchy quotes from the global gathering so far:

'Positive, constructive energy'

"My hope is that we can collectively demonstrate that even without testosterone, we can actually produce a positive, constructive energy to deliver solutions. That’s my goal." — International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde, who co-heads this year’s conference with six other women.

The WEF continues to struggle to get much above 20 percent of female participants.

'Very aggressive'

"Who knows what he’s going to say. He could be deeply charming. He could be very aggressive, and I suspect aggressive because that’s why he’s coming here." — Richard Edelman, CEO of major PR firm Edelman, speaking as anticipation grows for the visit by Donald Trump on Thursday.

Don't 'bet against the US economy'

"I’ve learned over time not to bet against the US economy. It’s not a winning strategy." — Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, cautioning against pessimism, even amid doubts over the policies of the Trump administration.

'Such a global appeal'

"No other event has quite such a global appeal," — Andy Christie, director for executive jets at Air Charter Service, a private plane firm, who said last year’s conference logged more than 1,000 private jet flights over the event’s five days.

Uber rating not 'for if you are a serial killer'

"We do have to be careful about representing a rating (of an Uber driver) for what it is. It is a rating for how you drove, it’s not a rating for if you are a serial killer or not." — Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, telling a panel that his company can hardly be expected to anticipate all the unexpected dangers that come with shared riding.

'Favourite part about a book is the smell'

"My favourite part about a book is the smell of it. There’s something about it. It defines who you are. I hate (technology), social media, all of it. It does nothing for me at all." — Los Angeles-based artist Mike Stilkey, one of 40 ‘cultural leaders’ invited by the WEF, going against the hi-tech grain that dominates the conference. Exhibited at the main conference centre, his eight-metre-tall installation is painted on the spine of 8,000 disused books.

Won't 'accept my feet to be uprooted'

"I want that the winds of cultures of all countries to enter my house with aplomb and go out also. However, I will not accept my feet to be uprooted by these winds." — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the forum’s opening day headliner, channelling his country’s founding father, Mohandas Gandhi.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Syrian rockets kill two in Turkey as Ankara fights Kurd militia

Syrian rockets kill two in Turkey as Ankara fights Kurd militia

 Updated 2 hours ago
Julian Assange's stay in embassy dangerous to health: doctors

Julian Assange's stay in embassy dangerous to health: doctors

 Updated 2 hours ago
UK turnover of ministers disrupting Brexit: report

UK turnover of ministers disrupting Brexit: report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Macron ‘completely changed’ France’s image, says tech billionaire

Macron ‘completely changed’ France’s image, says tech billionaire

 Updated 2 hours ago
Karan Johar says putting up with people's intolerance can be misinterpreted as validation

Karan Johar says putting up with people's intolerance can be misinterpreted as validation

 Updated 49 minutes ago
France says UN-led Syria peace talks in Vienna represent 'last hope'

France says UN-led Syria peace talks in Vienna represent 'last hope'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Israel attempted to assassinate Arafat numerous times, reveals journalist

Israel attempted to assassinate Arafat numerous times, reveals journalist

 Updated 4 hours ago
India plans closer Southeast Asia maritime ties to counter China

India plans closer Southeast Asia maritime ties to counter China

 Updated 13 hours ago
Qatar economy weathers Saudi-led blockade: report

Qatar economy weathers Saudi-led blockade: report

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM