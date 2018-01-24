Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan condemns drone strike in Kurram

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned a drone strike conducted by coalition forces in Kurram agency and called the unilateral action detrimental to the spirit of cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.

Political administration officials informed Geo News that two people including a commander of the Haqqani Network were killed in a Wednesday morning drone strike close to the Orakzai Agency and Kurram Agency border.

"Pakistan has continued to emphasise to the US the importance of sharing actionable intelligence so that appropriate action is taken against terrorists by our forces within our territory," said the statement from the Foreign Office. 

The statement further added that the country has continued to stress on the early repatriation of Afghan refugees as their presence in Pakistan helps Afghan terrorists to "melt and morph among them".

According to the political administration, Ahsan aka Khoray, a commander of the Haqqani Network, was among those killed in the strike.

Earlier, on January 17, as many as two suspected militants were killed in the day's second drone strike in Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan, Geo News reported citing sources.

The latest drone attack took place in Shanqilay area of Afghanistan near the Pak-Afghan border. Hours before, at least one person was injured in a strike in Lower Kurram Agency, sources said.

A missile fired from a drone landed outside a house in Badshah Kot area of the agency – one of the seven tribal agencies in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas.


