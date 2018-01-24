Bill Gates meets PM Abbasi, appreciates Pakistan's healthcare initiatives

DAVOS: Co-Founder of Microsoft Bill Gates on Wednesday appreciated Pakistan's anti-polio and healthcare initiatives in a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.



The two leaders, who are attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, discussed the universal health coverage initiatives and polio eradication in Pakistan.

Abbasi was received by Pakistan's Ambassador in Switzerland Ahmad Naseem Warraich after he arrived in Davos on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Abbasi will participate in a number of important events and hold bilateral meetings with key world leaders, as well as chairpersons and CEOs of fifteen leading multinational organisations from the US, Europe, China, and Japan.



PM meets Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank president

Abbasi, during his meeting with the President of Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun in Davos today, stated that socio-economic integration and uplift of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) region is a major priority for the Government of Pakistan.

The prime minister emphasized that funding water storage dams in FATA region would help in the seamless reintegration and uplifting of the region.

He also sought the support of AIIB for implementation of some of shovel-ready projects in water conservation, infrastructure, and energy sectors.



Abbasi reiterated that Pakistan was AIIB’s most enthusiastic supporter in its early stages and expressed the hope to build a strong and sustained relationship.

AIIB is a Multilateral Development Bank that provides financing support for infrastructure and regional connectivity.

Pakistan is one of the founding members of the bank, which boasts a capital of US$ 100 billion.