Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
By
APP

Interior minister awards certificates to FIA officers for foiling Rao Anwar's attempt to flee

By
APP

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday awarded certificates of appreciation to the officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for foiling Rao Anwar's attempt to flee from the country. 

Anwar is wanted in an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan who was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

FIR registered against Rao Anwar, name added to ECL after SC takes notice of attempt to go abroad

Anwar's name was earlier placed on ECL on SC's orders

The minister appreciated the alertness, dedication and honesty of the FIA officers and called upon all civil servants to perform their duties with full devotion and according to the law.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rao Anwar was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the orders of the Supreme Court after it took notice of his reported attempt to leave the country.

According to details, Rao Anwar entered the Rawal Lounge at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport at 1:02 AM (Tuesday) and presented his documents to the FIA official at the immigration counter.

Prior to this, he had received his boarding pass through an accomplice who also had his luggage loaded.

When Anwar reached the FIA counter, the immigration official asked for his no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing him to travel abroad. Rao Anwar who did not have the NOC presented a letter for leave issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh. The immigration official then called the shift-in-charge who also demanded to see Rao Anwar's NOC.

Anwar remained at the airport for two hours and despite pressure from different officials, FIA immigration staff at the airport maintained that he would not be allowed to leave until a NOC was presented.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Zainab murder: Analysts slam CM Punjab’s act of applause during press conference

Zainab murder: Analysts slam CM Punjab’s act of applause during press conference

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Diagnosed with cancer, Pakistani death row prisoner in Indonesia appeals for release

Diagnosed with cancer, Pakistani death row prisoner in Indonesia appeals for release

 Updated an hour ago
Zainab murder case: Confessional video of accused emerges

Zainab murder case: Confessional video of accused emerges

 Updated an hour ago
‘Shehbaz shouldn’t have applauded officials during Zainab case news conference’

‘Shehbaz shouldn’t have applauded officials during Zainab case news conference’

 Updated 3 hours ago
No changes made to security policy under visa-on-arrival law, Iqbal says

No changes made to security policy under visa-on-arrival law, Iqbal says

Updated 60 minutes ago
Senate body seeks public hanging for child rapists, murderers

Senate body seeks public hanging for child rapists, murderers

 Updated 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Kainat’s condition remains poor after assault, rape

Kainat’s condition remains poor after assault, rape

Updated 4 hours ago
Decisions by dictators were given legitimacy: Talal

Decisions by dictators were given legitimacy: Talal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bill Gates meets PM Abbasi, appreciates Pakistan's healthcare initiatives

Bill Gates meets PM Abbasi, appreciates Pakistan's healthcare initiatives

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM