Met forecasts heavy fog in Lahore, upper Punjab

LAHORE: A dense fog blanketed the National Highway Wednesday night on a portion from here, near the city, to Tranda Muhammad Panah, Geo News reported.



Various sections of the Motorway — including that from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Gojra, as well as from Khanewal and Multan up to Burhan Interchange North — were closed



Commuters and drivers have been advised to stay cautious on the road.

In addition, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast heavy fog in plain areas and upper parts of Sindh Thursday morning.