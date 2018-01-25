Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 25 2018
Web Desk

Met forecasts heavy fog in Lahore, upper Punjab

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

A man rides a donkey-drawn cart supplying steel rods on a smoggy morning in Lahore, Pakistan, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files
 

LAHORE: A dense fog blanketed the National Highway Wednesday night on a portion from here, near the city, to Tranda Muhammad Panah, Geo News reported.

Various sections of the Motorway — including that from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Gojra, as well as from Khanewal and Multan up to Burhan Interchange North — were closed

Commuters and drivers have been advised to stay cautious on the road.

In addition, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast heavy fog in plain areas and upper parts of Sindh Thursday morning.

