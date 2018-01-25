Armed clash: Protests held in Dadu against police failure to nab PPP MPA

Protests being held against the incident in Dadu. Photo: Geo News

DADU: Protests were held in Dadu on Thursday against police 'reluctance' to involve a serving Pakistan Peoples Party MPA and chief of the Chandio tribe in the investigation into an armed clash that left four people dead last week.

Baladai union council chairman Raees Karamullah Chandio, his son Mukhtiar Ahmed Chandio were gunned down in an armed clash between Chandio tribesmen in Mehar town on January 17.

Karamullah's associate, district councillor Qabil Chandio, passed away due to his injuries later while Ghulam Qadir Chandio alias Qadu, from the rival party, was killed on the spot.

The clash, reportedly the result of a land dispute, had taken place at Karamullah's house in Ahmed Colony.

MPA Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, chief of the tribe in Mehar taluka, his brother Nawab Burhan Chandio, a former adviser to the chief minister, and five others, including alleged attacker Qadu, have been nominated in the FIR registered by Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio, another of Karam­ullah's son.

Despite being named in the FIR, police are yet to involve the MPA and his brother case, allegedly owing to their political clout with the ruling party.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said a reputed police officer is investigating the case, adding that action will be taken according to the law. SSP Hyderabad Pir Mohammad Shah is overseeing the investigation.

Dadu SSP Qamar Raza Jaskani had said earlier that of the five attackers, one was killed, one apprehended while a search for the three is underway. The arrested suspect has been identified as Sikandar.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah told the media on Thursday that Burhan Chandio was not present at the scene of the incident and was in fact somewhere else. However, that claim was refuted by the victims' family.

The FIR registered on Karamullah's son's complaint stated that the Chandio chief had recently threatened his father for becoming too influential in the area.

Moreover, Qadu's wife also filed a case against Karamullah's family for her husband's murder.