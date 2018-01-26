Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 26 2018
By
Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Malala urges Pakistani women to speak for their rights

By
Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Friday Jan 26, 2018

Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai gestures while talking during a session at the Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on January 25, 2018 in Davos, eastern Switzerland. — AFP

DAVOS: Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai has urged the women in Pakistan to speak for their rights and raise their voice, reminding them that they are brave.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News here, Malala said, "My campaign on behalf of Malala Fund is aimed at providing higher education to every girl in the world, including Pakistan. I have travelled to Mexico, Lebanon, Nigeria, India and everywhere, but Pakistan is my main focus. We have done most in Pakistan and there we are focusing on Shangla and Swat. Besides that, we are also focusing on south Punjab now, so that we may support projects there.

"I announced Gul Makai network, in which we have local advocates, activists for education, who are working on education, teachers' training and advocacy. Therefore, for that we are focusing on KPK and south Punjab and God willing we will expand this. I am hopeful that we would be able to see a change in Pakistan so that more children may go to school and acquire quality education."

From Davos: Justin Trudeau and Malala Yousafzai on Education and Empowerment

The panelists are discussing 'creating a shared future through education and empowerment'

Asked why was it necessary for her to tell the world that women in Pakistan are vibrant and they need space, she said the issue lies not just in Pakistan, but all over the world.

"Women face a lot of difficulties, they should be given their rights and brought forth, for when you educate women and take work from them then this adds to development of the country," the Nobel laureate said.

She, however, stressed on practical measures for educating and empowering women to yield positive results.

"But if we look at this practically, we will have to invest in education, in health; will have to bring women in labour sector, so that they may involve in work and so we will be able to see that positive change which we want to see."

Inquired about her message for women in Pakistan, Malala said, "I will tell them to speak for their rights, raise their voice. You are brave and keep working courageously."

She said that business sectors and the governments in the world have been focusing on education and empowerment of women.

"Everyone will have to come together and support each other in this and I can see more girls going to school and women being empowered," the Pakistani Nobel laureate concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

‘Free Kashmir’ campaign launched in UK

‘Free Kashmir’ campaign launched in UK

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan expects to continue longstanding ties with both China, US: PM Abbasi

Pakistan expects to continue longstanding ties with both China, US: PM Abbasi

Updated 5 hours ago
PM Abbasi to seek return of terminally-ill Pakistani prisoner from Indonesia

PM Abbasi to seek return of terminally-ill Pakistani prisoner from Indonesia

Updated 5 hours ago
Foreign services delegation visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar

Foreign services delegation visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar

 Updated 6 hours ago
Man killed in Karachi police encounter was innocent, says Siyal

Man killed in Karachi police encounter was innocent, says Siyal

Updated 7 hours ago
Imran demands thorough investigation into alleged child pornography ring in Kasur

Imran demands thorough investigation into alleged child pornography ring in Kasur

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
JIT to probe reports of bank accounts allegedly held by Zainab rape-murder suspect

JIT to probe reports of bank accounts allegedly held by Zainab rape-murder suspect

 Updated 7 hours ago
FC arrests 20 terror suspects in Balochistan

FC arrests 20 terror suspects in Balochistan

 Updated 10 hours ago
Rao Anwar using baseless allegations to evade law: IG AD Khawaja

Rao Anwar using baseless allegations to evade law: IG AD Khawaja

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM