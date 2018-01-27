Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 27 2018
AFP

Uber driver shot dead in Mexican border city

AFP

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

MEXICO CITY: A young woman who drove for US ride-hailing application Uber Technologies Inc was shot dead in the northern Mexican border city of Tijuana following a dispute with another motorist, prosecutors said on Friday.

According to witness reports, Karla Garrufe, 21, died on Thursday morning after being gunned down by a man whose car she had bumped into from behind, said Miguel Angel Guerrero, a spokesman for prosecutors in Tijuana.

A witness said that after the two began arguing, the man pulled out a gun, shot her and drove off, he added.

The suspect has not been caught, prosecutors said.

In a statement, Uber expressed its condolences over what it called the “terrible” incident and said it was working with authorities to clear up the case. Uber said Garrufe was disconnected from the app when the shooting occurred.

Tijuana, which lies on the border with California, has been one of the areas worst hit by a spike in violence in Mexico that pushed murders to a record high last year.

