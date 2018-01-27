Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Supreme Court orders verification of pilots’ degrees

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday the Ministry of Interior and Civil Aviation Authority to verify the degrees of all the pilots. Photo: file
 

KARACHI: The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday the Ministry of Interior and Civil Aviation Authority to verify the degrees of all the pilots.

The interior ministry and CAA have been directed to submit the report by Thursday (February 1).

During the hearing of Naqeebullah killing case, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar summoned DG CAA over the issue of fake degrees of pilots. “Tell us, if the pilots have real degrees or fake? How can we get the degrees verified,” remarked CJP while addressing DG CAA.

“We will seek a reply from [relevant] airlines and CAA in a week,” observed CJP. The apex court then ordered the relevant authorities to assure that the degrees of pilots are verified.

On Friday, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar had issued directions DG CAA Karachi to produce the record of movement of private planes/jets on all airports during the last 15 days.

He also directed the official to submit a report about inquiry or investigation pertaining to appointments of pilots made on the basis of fake degrees or certificates.

*with additional input from APP

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

In Rao Anwar’s interest to face the court, says IG Sindh

In Rao Anwar’s interest to face the court, says IG Sindh

 Updated 2 hours ago
Suspect killed in Rao Anwar suicide attack case was innocent, claims family

Suspect killed in Rao Anwar suicide attack case was innocent, claims family

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indonesian president presented guard of honour at PM House

Indonesian president presented guard of honour at PM House

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif to address PML-N rally in Jaranwala today

Nawaz Sharif to address PML-N rally in Jaranwala today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Naqeebullah case: CJP summons travel details of Rao Anwar’s suspected escape

Naqeebullah case: CJP summons travel details of Rao Anwar’s suspected escape

 Updated 3 hours ago
Bid to rescue Polish man, French woman on Pakistan peak to start today

Bid to rescue Polish man, French woman on Pakistan peak to start today

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Large stash of contraband recovered from vehicle in Rawalpindi; driver on the run

Large stash of contraband recovered from vehicle in Rawalpindi; driver on the run

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan needs progressive alternative to hate-driven politics, says Bilawal

Pakistan needs progressive alternative to hate-driven politics, says Bilawal

Updated an hour ago
Indonesian president to consider terminally ill Pakistani prisoner’s return

Indonesian president to consider terminally ill Pakistani prisoner’s return

Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM