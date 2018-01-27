Supreme Court orders verification of pilots’ degrees

The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday the Ministry of Interior and Civil Aviation Authority to verify the degrees of all the pilots. Photo: file

KARACHI: The Supreme Court ordered on Saturday the Ministry of Interior and Civil Aviation Authority to verify the degrees of all the pilots.

The interior ministry and CAA have been directed to submit the report by Thursday (February 1).

During the hearing of Naqeebullah killing case, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar summoned DG CAA over the issue of fake degrees of pilots. “Tell us, if the pilots have real degrees or fake? How can we get the degrees verified,” remarked CJP while addressing DG CAA.

“We will seek a reply from [relevant] airlines and CAA in a week,” observed CJP. The apex court then ordered the relevant authorities to assure that the degrees of pilots are verified.

On Friday, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar had issued directions DG CAA Karachi to produce the record of movement of private planes/jets on all airports during the last 15 days.

He also directed the official to submit a report about inquiry or investigation pertaining to appointments of pilots made on the basis of fake degrees or certificates.

*with additional input from APP