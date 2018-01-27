Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bill in US Senate aiming to permanently end aid to Pakistan

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

WASHINGTON: US Senator Rand Paul will be introducing a legislation seeking a permanent ban of $2 billion civilian assistance to Pakistan.

The bill recommends redirecting the said funds, amounting to $1.28bn from the State Department and $852 million from the United States Agency for International Development to the Highway Trust Fund.

Congressmen Mark Sanford and Tulsi Gabbard will be introducing companion legislation in the US House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump endorsed the move to block civilian aid to Pakistan when Senator Paul announced his plan to introduce the bill earlier this month. “Good idea Rand,” Mr Trump tweeted.

“We fail our responsibilities to protect our country and properly steward taxpayers’ hard-earned money when we support countries that chant ‘Death to America’ and burn our flag,” US Senator Rand Paul said in a statement issued by his office. The statement pointed out that President Trump also supported the proposal.

The introduction of the bill is only the latest effort by Senator Paul to end US assistance to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Uber driver shot dead in Mexican border city

Uber driver shot dead in Mexican border city

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump apologises for retweeting anti-Muslim videos

Trump apologises for retweeting anti-Muslim videos

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump proposes US citizenship plan for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants

Trump proposes US citizenship plan for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump denies he ordered sacking of Russia investigator

Trump denies he ordered sacking of Russia investigator

 Updated 5 hours ago
US Mattis: Diplomacy should impose reason on North Korea's Kim

US Mattis: Diplomacy should impose reason on North Korea's Kim

 Updated 6 hours ago
Syrian opposition says will boycott Russia-brokered peace talks in Sochi

Syrian opposition says will boycott Russia-brokered peace talks in Sochi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Ferry with 50 on board missing in central Pacific

Ferry with 50 on board missing in central Pacific

 Updated 6 hours ago
Spanish tourists ambushed, raped in Senegal: military

Spanish tourists ambushed, raped in Senegal: military

 Updated 6 hours ago
Detained Saudi billionaire Alwaleed says expects to be released in days

Detained Saudi billionaire Alwaleed says expects to be released in days

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM