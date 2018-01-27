Several dead, dozens wounded in Kabul blast: officials

KABUL: The bodies of several people killed in a car bomb explosion were taken to Kabul hospitals on Saturday and more than 50 wounded were taken to a hospital run by the aid group Emergency, officials said.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the blast came after heightened security alerts following an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel a week ago. That attack, which killed more than 20 people, was claimed by the Taliban.

On January 21, at least five people were killed and six injured after gunmen attacked Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel, seizing hostages and exchanging gunfire with security forces as the building in the Afghan capital caught fire and residents and staff fled.

The operation to rescue the hostages was completed the next day, with 126 hostages, 41 foreigners among them, rescued.

The ministry's spokesperson, Najib Danish, said three attackers were killed in the operation.

Hotel manager Ahmad Haris Nayab — who escaped unhurt — said the attackers had got into the main part of the hotel through a kitchen and people tried to get out amid bursts of gunfire.

The attack came days after a US embassy warning of possible attacks on hotels in Kabul.