world
Saturday Jan 27 2018
REUTERS

Several dead, dozens wounded in Kabul blast: officials

REUTERS

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

KABUL: The bodies of several people killed in a car bomb explosion were taken to Kabul hospitals on Saturday and more than 50 wounded were taken to a hospital run by the aid group Emergency, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the blast came after heightened security alerts following an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel a week ago. That attack, which killed more than 20 people, was claimed by the Taliban.

On January 21, at least five people were killed and six injured after gunmen attacked Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel, seizing hostages and exchanging gunfire with security forces as the building in the Afghan capital caught fire and residents and staff fled.

The operation to rescue the hostages was completed the next day, with 126 hostages, 41 foreigners among them, rescued.

At least five dead as gunmen attack top Kabul hotel; 126 hostages rescued

According to a witness who did not want to be named, the attackers took some hotel staff and guests hostage

The ministry's spokesperson, Najib Danish, said three attackers were killed in the operation. 

Hotel manager Ahmad Haris Nayab — who escaped unhurt — said the attackers had got into the main part of the hotel through a kitchen and people tried to get out amid bursts of gunfire.

The attack came days after a US embassy warning of possible attacks on hotels in Kabul.

Paris braces for floods as swollen Seine inches higher

Bill in US Senate aiming to permanently end aid to Pakistan

Uber driver shot dead in Mexican border city

Trump apologises for retweeting anti-Muslim videos

Trump proposes US citizenship plan for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants

Trump denies he ordered sacking of Russia investigator

US Mattis: Diplomacy should impose reason on North Korea's Kim

Syrian opposition says will boycott Russia-brokered peace talks in Sochi

Ferry with 50 on board missing in central Pacific

