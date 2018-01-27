Cellular data confirms Rao Anwar was present during Naqeebullah encounter

Rao Anwar/File photo

KARACHI: An analysis of cellular data has confirmed suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar was present at the scene of the ‘police encounter’ where Naqeebullah Mehsud was killed along with three other suspected terrorists.

A technical analysis of Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the cell numbers in use of Rao Anwar and his eight close associates shows that the police officials were present at the scene of the encounter, an investigative report on the incident revealed on Saturday.

Among Anwar’s associates present at the scene were ASI Khair Muhammad, SI Muhammad Anar, ASI Gada Hussain, SI Amanullah Marwat, SI Shoaib, HC Faisal Mehmood, HC Mohsin Abbass and PC Raja Shamim, the report stated.

An inquiry committee, headed by Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a 'fake encounter' with the police.

According to the report, Naqeebullah was picked up from Sohrab Goth on January 3 along with two others. The two people picked up with him were let go after giving bribes, the report stated, adding that their statements have been recorded and made part of the investigation.

CJP gives IG Sindh three days to arrest Rao Anwar

The Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday issued a three-day deadline to the Sindh Police to arrest suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Gulzar and Justice Faisal Arab, heard the suo motu case of the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud at its Karachi Registry today.

The CJP directed the Interior Ministry and Civil Aviation Authority to submit travel details of Anwar's suspected escape from Pakistan, and summoned affidavits from all owners of private chartered jets.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by the then-Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family, an inquiry committee was formed, after which Anwar and the raiding police party officials went into hiding. Anwar and his associates were also suspended by the government and an FIR was registered against them owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.