Naqeeb wanted to promote peace through social media presence, says father

KARACHI: Slain Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father said on Saturday that his son wanted to send a message of peace through his presence on social media, and referred to him as unique.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Naqeeb’s father was speaking in Geo News programme ‘Lekin’, where he reminisced about his slain son.

He said that Naqeeb had plans for his children to become officers in Pakistan Army. “Sadly, he couldn’t live to see his dreams fulfill,” he lamented.

His father further said that Naqeeb had a sweet disposition and was friends with everyone in his hometown, including security forces personnel.

“Naqeeb wanted to promote peace and education through his style,” said the grieving father.

The father said he is thankful to everyone for raising their voice in the case, adding that he looks forward to justice.

Naqeeb’s friends, Ali and Qasim, who were picked along with Naqeeb, narrated their ordeal as well.

Ali and Qasim, while speaking to Geo News, shared that they became friends with Naqeebullah via social media website, Facebook.

On January 3, the friends were out together when they were ‘picked up’ by men in plain clothes in evening, shared Ali. “We were taken to Sachhal police station first. We waited for 50 minutes, then a cloth was tied to our eyes and we were taken to an undisclosed location.”

Ali remarked: “We could hear that they took Naqeeb first and he was being tortured. We could hear his screams. After Naqeeb, the men came towards us and started to beat us up.”

The two said that the always thought the officials released Naqeeb afterward, but they, following their release, came to know it wasn’t the case.

On January 19, the chief justice had taken a suo motu notice of the incident and summoned a report from the Sindh police chief in seven days.

