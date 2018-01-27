Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
AFP

Fourteen killed in Brazil nightclub shootout

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

RIO DE JANEIRO: At least 14 people were killed in an early Saturday shootout at a nightclub in Fortaleza, in northeastern Brazil, officials said.

"We can confirm 14 deaths," Andre Costa, security secretary for the state of Ceara - of which Fortaleza is the capital - told a press conference.

Costa said that other victims were hospitalised in serious condition, but did not give a number.

A spokesperson from the Institut Jose Frota hospital told AFP that six people, including a 12-year-old boy, had been rushed in for emergency care.

The shooting broke out at 1:30 am when a group of armed men arrived in three vehicles at the Forro do Gago nightclub in Fortaleza's Cajazeiras neighborhood.

"It's a brutal scene, a massacre. Something you never see in Ceara," a police officer, who asked to remain anonymous, told news website G1.

Local media reported that the shootout was a clash between members of two rival drug trafficking gangs.

Officials, however, remained tight-lipped. "The investigation is still ongoing," Costa said.

On January 7, a war between drug gangs already claimed four lives in the suburbs of Fortaleza.

Last year there was a record 5,114 murders in the state of Ceara, a 50 percent rise from 2016.

Iran says Daesh suspects arrested after border clashes

 Updated 23 minutes ago
Senator Rand Paul introduces legislation to end aid to Pakistan

 Updated 44 minutes ago
Honduran president sworn in amid protests after election chaos

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Eiffel Tower to go dark after Kabul bombing

 Updated an hour ago
14 Malian soldiers killed in attack on camp: army

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indian authorities rattled by London Kashmiri, Sikh protest

 Updated 3 hours ago
UK to launch new radar against 'severe' Russian threat

 Updated 5 hours ago
Drone strike kills 7 Qaeda suspects in Yemen

 Updated 8 hours ago
Saudi Arabia frees top broadcaster held in anti-graft drive

 Updated 9 hours ago
