Imran self-appointed himself as judiciary representative: Rafique

LAHORE: Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief tends to self-appoint himself as a representative of the judiciary.

"Who tells Imran Khan that the verdict [to a case] will be announced after a month," he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader lashed out at political opponents Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari while addressing a ceremony in Lahore.

"They don't like any of the work that we do and they don't know how to do anything themselves," he said. "Why don't Imran and Zardari make Peshawar and Karachi like Lahore."

The federal minister said that if given a chance, his party will develop every city in the same way that it developed Lahore.

"If we are given another chance in 2018 [elections], we will complete the incomplete tasks," he said. "We will build dams and there will be a surplus of electricity."

Rafique criticised the Sindh government and said that Karachi has been turned into a garbage dump and far behind Lahore.

Discussing the 'injustices done to his party' Rafique stated that nothing will remain if his party discloses what has happened to it.

"We don't want to clash with any institution, be it the judiciary or others."

He also claimed that development projects were completed in an unbiased manner during the PML-N's government.

"The people who criticise building roads, bridges, metro buses, and Orange line train project must be told that countries do not develop without strong infrastructures."

Referring to a recent joint-opposition rally on Mall Road in Lahore, the minister said that the reason for its failure was the fact that people cannot be fooled anymore.

"Nawaz Sharif is not the prime minister anymore but he is even more powerful and popular than before," claimed Rafique.