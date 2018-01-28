Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
REUTERS

Nearly 1,500 evacuated in Paris region as rising Seine poses flood risk

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

A man fishes on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country, January 27, 2018. REUTERS

PARIS: Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region, with authorities on alert for any major flood risk after the levels of the swollen River Seine rose further on Sunday.

Michel Delpuech, head of the Paris police body, told reporters that around 1,500 people had been moved out of homes in the Ile de France region comprising the French capital and its suburbs.

“The waters will only go away slowly,” added Delpuech.

The Seine’s waters were set to peak later on Sunday or early on Monday close to levels which led to similar flooding in 2016, authorities said.

The overflowing waters have already engulfed riverside walkways in Paris and led the world-famous Louvre museum to close a basement display of Islamic art. 

Paris’s “Bateaux Mouches” tourist boats have been shut down due to the high waters while swans have been seen swimming where there are usually pavements and rats forced up onto the streets.

Flooding caused destruction in Paris in 1910 when the Seine rose by 8.65 meters, although no deaths were recorded there.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Indian campaigners says Modi turning India into a Hindu supremacist state

Indian campaigners says Modi turning India into a Hindu supremacist state

 Updated an hour ago
Hillary Clinton responds to sexual harassment claims against 2008 campaign adviser

Hillary Clinton responds to sexual harassment claims against 2008 campaign adviser

 Updated 9 hours ago
ATM makers warn of 'jackpotting' hacks on US machines

ATM makers warn of 'jackpotting' hacks on US machines

 Updated 10 hours ago
Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations

Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations

 Updated 10 hours ago
French climber rescued from Nanga Parbat; Polish partner left behind

French climber rescued from Nanga Parbat; Polish partner left behind

Updated 10 hours ago
Canada sports minister resigns after harassment allegations

Canada sports minister resigns after harassment allegations

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Iran says three Revolutionary Guards dead, 16 Daesh suspects arrested

Iran says three Revolutionary Guards dead, 16 Daesh suspects arrested

 Updated 11 hours ago
Four killed in bomb attack on Colombia police station

Four killed in bomb attack on Colombia police station

 Updated 15 hours ago
Search resumes for missing ferry in central Pacific

Search resumes for missing ferry in central Pacific

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM