Two killed as intoxicated policeman runs over pedestrians in Larkana

LARKANA: Two pedestrians were killed and six injured when an intoxicated policeman ran them over near the Lahori Regulator.



The injured, two of whom are in critical condition, were shifted to the nearby Chandka Medical Hospital.

The families of the wounded resorted to protest and alleged that the hospital did not provide them with timely medical aid. The families dispersed after the hospital administration assured them of proper medical treatment.

Police said they have arrested and registered a case against SHO Ali Murtaza.