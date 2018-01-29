Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Dense fog disrupts life in parts of Punjab

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 29, 2018

LAHORE: Various cities of Punjab remained under a dense blanket of fog on Monday morning. 

A thick layer of fog paralysed routine life and disrupted normal road, rail and air traffic to and from various cities in the province.

The authorities also temporarily closed the motorway from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian, Gojra, Faisalabad, Khanewal and Multan.

Moreover, fog engulfed the highway leading to Chicha Watni, Mian Chunnu, Khanewal, Bahawalpur and Ahmed Pur with low visibility.

Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport was temporarily closed in the morning and opened after 10am today. As a result, dozens of flights were cancelled and postponed. 

Pakistani commuters ride on a bridge during a cold foggy morning in Lahore on January 29, 2018. Photo: AFP 
 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that a westerly wave is likely to enter parts of the country tonight (Monday night) and rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places. 

Rainfall is expected in different cities including Malakand, Hazara, Marda, Quetta, Zhob, Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Kalat, Gujranwala, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. 

The Met department said that cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country. 

Comments

