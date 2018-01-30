Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan, India extend rail link agreement for three years

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday extended an agreement with India for the rail link between the two countries originating from Pakistan's southern border. 

The two nations extended the agreement for three years and the agreement will now last until January 31, 2021.

The rail link extends from Khokhrapar in Pakistan to Munabao in India. 

Pakistan and India signed the agreement in 2006 to facilitate people to people contacts, which Pakistan believes is essential for improving relations between the two countries, said a statement released. 

