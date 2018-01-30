School for street children receives threats, given two-day deadline

KARACHI: Sindh Education Foundation’s Naheed Durrani gave a deadline of two-days to close a street school educating underprivileged children for free since the last three years in Karachi.



The alleged threats to close the school were made to the school's administrator Syeda Anfas Ali Shah Zaidi, who is president of the Ocean Welfare Organisation.

Zaidi has been running the school for street children near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine in the metropolis' upscale Clifton locality.

While speaking to Geo News, she said an initial meeting was held with Sindh Education Foundation and claimed she was addressed in an inappropriate tone during the meeting.

“The way we are running the school, the entire world is watching,” said Anfas.

She added that the school's students have refused to be moved to any other institution.

However, Naheed Durrani, while speaking to Geo News, said there are other venues present for collaboration between the civil society and the government on social issues.

She further said the issue is about protecting street children, who are already vulnerable and are near to a shrine.

Durrani maintained the entire matter was to mainstream the children and rehabilitate them.

She further said her organisation is a part of the government and not an NGO, and is only trying to merge the school.

While responding to a question, Zaidi said that they are ready for any kind of audit, adding that the school’s administration is "on the roads and working in front of everyone on a daily basis".

