Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

School for street children receives threats, given two-day deadline

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Education Foundation’s Naheed Durrani gave a deadline of two-days to close a street school educating underprivileged children for free since the last three years in Karachi.

The alleged threats to close the school were made to the school's administrator Syeda Anfas Ali Shah Zaidi, who is president of the Ocean Welfare Organisation. 

Zaidi has been running the school for street children near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine in the metropolis' upscale Clifton locality. 

While speaking to Geo News, she said an initial meeting was held with Sindh Education Foundation and claimed she was addressed in an inappropriate tone during the meeting.

“The way we are running the school, the entire world is watching,” said Anfas.

She added that the school's students have refused to be moved to any other institution. 

However, Naheed Durrani, while speaking to Geo News, said there are other venues present for collaboration between the civil society and the government on social issues.

She further said the issue is about protecting street children, who are already vulnerable and are near to a shrine.

Durrani maintained the entire matter was to mainstream the children and rehabilitate them.

Helping street-children dream big in Karachi

The Footpath School has changed many lives. It's students have gotten off drugs, given up pickpocketing, and learnt to dream big.

She further said her organisation is a part of the government and not an NGO, and is only trying to merge the school.

While responding to a question, Zaidi said that they are ready for any kind of audit, adding that the school’s administration is "on the roads and working in front of everyone on a daily basis".

Earlier, Geo News English also made a video on the street children, which can be viewed here:


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

FC apprehends 10 terror suspects in Balochistan

FC apprehends 10 terror suspects in Balochistan

Updated 12 minutes ago
Will create conducive environment for investors when in power: Imran

Will create conducive environment for investors when in power: Imran

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan, India extend rail link agreement for three years

Pakistan, India extend rail link agreement for three years

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC gives verdict on 100-year-old property dispute case

SC gives verdict on 100-year-old property dispute case

Updated 2 hours ago
Islamabad police raid house, unable to apprehend Rao Anwar

Islamabad police raid house, unable to apprehend Rao Anwar

Updated an hour ago
Zardari questions Nawaz's claim of being victimised

Zardari questions Nawaz's claim of being victimised

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Corruption reference against Dar adjourned till Wednesday

Corruption reference against Dar adjourned till Wednesday

Updated 4 hours ago
After 24 hours, ‘politics of resignation’ will have no meaning: Rana Sanaullah

After 24 hours, ‘politics of resignation’ will have no meaning: Rana Sanaullah

 Updated 6 hours ago
Panama JIT's Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi

Panama JIT's Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM