pakistan
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
GEO NEWS

Only parliament has authority to amend disqualification law: Aitzaz Ahsan

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan. Photo: Geo News file 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Aitzaz Ahsan has said that only the parliament has the authority to amend legislature pertaining to the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers

“Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz's (PML-N) Maryam group wants to pressure the court to the extent that it receives a verdict in its favour,” he said while talking to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He was referring to the political turmoil within the party, which has reportedly split into two factions, after the July 28 verdict of the Panama Papers case that disqualified then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public office.

“The pressure tactics [are being used] to get a verdict from the court that will reduce the disqualification tenure, which is infinite and for-life, to the existing assembly,” said the senator.

“But the Supreme Court cannot determine this term, only the parliament has the authority to do so,” said Ahsan. 

