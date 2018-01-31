Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
AFP

China urges Trump to drop 'Cold War mentality'

By
AFP

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. -File

BEIJING: Beijing criticised the "outdated Cold War mentality" of the United States Wednesday after President Donald Trump named China among threats to American values in his State of the Union address.

In recent weeks, US officials have laid the groundwork for a strategic pivot that envisions a world of renewed great power competition with the likes of Russia and China.

In his State of the Union address to Congress and the nation on Tuesday, Trump described Moscow and Beijing as challenging "our interests, our economy, and our values".

In Beijing Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the common interests of the US and China "far outweigh our differences and disagreements".

A steady relationship with the United States is "also in the interest of the whole world," Li said after meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

"China hopes that the United States will work with us and continue to view this relationship in a positive overall perspective," he said.

But Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying had more critical words.

"We hope the US side can abandon the outdated Cold War mentality to work for the shared goal with China of properly managing our differences and upholding the steady development of China-US relations," she told a regular press briefing.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

South Yemen separatists pin down govt in facto capital

South Yemen separatists pin down govt in facto capital

 Updated 30 minutes ago
EU says US needed for Mideast peace but can't do alone

EU says US needed for Mideast peace but can't do alone

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Turkey ramps up Syria incursion despite criticism

Turkey ramps up Syria incursion despite criticism

 Updated 2 hours ago
Taliban active in 70 percent of Afghanistan, BBC study finds

Taliban active in 70 percent of Afghanistan, BBC study finds

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump orders Guantanamo detention centre to stay open

Trump orders Guantanamo detention centre to stay open

 Updated 10 hours ago
Full transcript of Trump’s State of the Union speech

Full transcript of Trump’s State of the Union speech

Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM