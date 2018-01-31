Can't connect right now! retry
SC summons Dr Samar Mubarakmand over non-production of locally-made stents

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday took notice of non-production of locally-made coronary stents for cardiac patients in the country, despite issuance of Rs35 million by the government and summoned Pakistani scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand to appear before the bench.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, resumed the hearing of the suo motu case pertaining to unregistered stents in the country.

A coronary stent is a tube-shaped device placed in the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart disease.

The chief justice, during the hearing, remarked that they have come across some reports suggesting that Dr Samar was issued a whopping Rs350 million in 2004 for the production of coronary stents.

Pakistani cardiac stents to hit market by June, SC informed

At least 72 stent companies have been registered in Pakistan, the additional attorney general told the apex court

But despite the payment, the production of cardiac stent never began locally, Justice Nisar said, inquiring as to where was this amount spent then?

The apex court ordered the scientist to appear before it on February 3, besides seeking a reply from the federal government.

On Monday, the apex court was informed that the production of locally-made cardiac stents will be completed by June this year.

During Monday's proceedings, the chief justice had remarked: “When will we hear the good tidings that Pakistan has completed production of its own stents?”

To which, heart expert Dr Murtaza shared that Pakistan will be producing its own cardiac stents by June 2018.

“I am happy that Pakistani stents will make their way into the market soon. Try your best that the stents come in the market before June,” the chief justice had remarked.

Justice Nisar had also questioned the respondent regarding the price of the stent, to which Dr Murtaza had replied that it would be sold for Rs15,000.

