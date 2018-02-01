Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
Kamran Razi

Nawaz Sharif arrives in Karachi for two-day visit

By
Kamran Razi

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif landed in Karachi for a two-day visit today (Thursday).

PML-N leaders are present at the Old Terminal of the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to receive their party head. 

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief will address party members, lawyers, traders and civil society members during his visit.

Nawaz, who was disqualified as prime minister by the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict on July 28, is travelling to Karachi for the first time since his disqualification.

Later in the day, the PML-N chief will chair a session of PML-N’s provincial executive committee at a local hotel. After the meeting, Nawaz will visit the construction site of Green Line Bus project and review its progress.

Moreover, Nawaz will also address a gathering of traders and industrialists at a local hotel at night.

On Friday, the former prime minister will participate in a seminar on future of democracy in Pakistan. Others attending the seminar include Balochistan-based senior politicians Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Mir Hasil Bizenjo, among others.

Nawaz will meet a delegation of Pakistan Bengali Association Friday evening, and also address a gathering of lawyers. 

Interestingly, Nawaz is expected to appear on Friday before the accountability court Islamabad hearing corruption cases against him. 

Comments

