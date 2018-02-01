Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Muhammad Aurangzeb new HBL president and CEO

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

Muhammad Aurangzeb is a respected and seasoned banker with more than 30 years of diverse experience with leading global banks in Pakistan and overseas. Photo: Bloomberg

The Board of the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has approved the appointment of Muhammad Aurangzeb as the President and CEO of HBL, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The letter, however, adds that the appointment is “subject to approval of the Fit and Proper Test by the State Bank of Pakistan.”

Aurangzeb is a "respected and seasoned banker with more than 30 years of diverse experience with leading global banks in Pakistan and overseas."

Aurangzeb started his career with Citibank, first in Pakistan and later in New York. He then joined ABN AMRO Bank is a senior leadership role, rising to the position of the Country Manager in Pakistan. He has since held senior level regional and global positions in ABN AMRO Amsterdam, RBS Singapore and since 2011, with JP Morgan, according to HBL. 

The bank's former president and CEO Nauman Dar retired on December 31. The bank did not specify any reason for his exit.

Dar's term at the helm of the country’s largest bank was marred by a penalty of $225 million that the New York State Department of Financial Services recently imposed on HBL for its non-compliance with risk management and anti-money laundering rules.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Govt hikes fuel prices; petrol goes up by Rs2.98 per litre

Govt hikes fuel prices; petrol goes up by Rs2.98 per litre

 Updated 19 hours ago
Facebook bans ads for cryptocurrencies

Facebook bans ads for cryptocurrencies

 Updated yesterday
World markets can absorb some trade turbulence as Trump digs in

World markets can absorb some trade turbulence as Trump digs in

 Updated yesterday
Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan partner to cut US healthcare costs

Amazon, Berkshire, JPMorgan partner to cut US healthcare costs

 Updated yesterday
Wall Street stumbles as bond yields rise, health stocks fall

Wall Street stumbles as bond yields rise, health stocks fall

 Updated yesterday
OGRA recommends Rs2.98 hike in petrol price

OGRA recommends Rs2.98 hike in petrol price

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Global stocks pressured ahead of big earnings, Fed meeting

Global stocks pressured ahead of big earnings, Fed meeting

 Updated 2 days ago
Ford's Chariot bus shuttle service to launch in London

Ford's Chariot bus shuttle service to launch in London

 Updated 3 days ago
India sees growth of 7-7.5 percent in 2018/19 fiscal year

India sees growth of 7-7.5 percent in 2018/19 fiscal year

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM