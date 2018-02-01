Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
AFP

Man found guilty of fatal London mosque terror attack

By
AFP

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

LONDON: A British man who grew "obsessed" with Muslims was found guilty on Thursday of murder and attempted murder after deliberately driving into a group of people outside a London mosque.

Jurors found Darren Osborne, 48, from the Welsh capital Cardiff, guilty of murdering 51-year-old Makram Ali and trying to kill others in the Finsbury Park area of north London on June 19.

Unemployed "loner" Osborne had pleaded not guilty, telling London's Woolwich Crown Court that a man called "Dave" had taken his place in the driver's seat of his van minutes before the attack.

But witnesses recalled Osborne saying, "I've done my job, you can kill me now" and "at least I had a proper go" to members of the public in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The jury of eight women and four men took one hour to convict the father-of-four, whose obsession with Muslims began a month before the attack after watching a BBC drama "Three Girls", which told the story of a child sex abuse ring in northern England.

A handwritten note found in the van with Osborne's fingerprints on it read: "terrorists on our streets.

"Don't people get it? This is happening up and down our green and pleasant land.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Osborne "planned and carried out this attack because of his hatred of Muslims".

"He later invented an unconvincing story to counter the overwhelming weight of evidence but the jury has convicted him," said Sue Hemming from the state prosecutors.

"We have been clear throughout that this was a terrorist attack, and he must now face the consequences of his actions."

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Four injured after rockets from Syria hit southeast Turkey

Four injured after rockets from Syria hit southeast Turkey

 Updated 2 hours ago
950 gold miners trapped underground in South Africa

950 gold miners trapped underground in South Africa

 Updated 2 hours ago
French climber recalls horror descent from Nanga Parbat

French climber recalls horror descent from Nanga Parbat

 Updated 2 hours ago
Alibaba net profit soars 35pc as Singles Day pays off

Alibaba net profit soars 35pc as Singles Day pays off

 Updated 4 hours ago
Petrol bomb thrown at Suu Kyi's lakeside villa: Myanmar govt

Petrol bomb thrown at Suu Kyi's lakeside villa: Myanmar govt

 Updated 13 hours ago
New Zealand to probe abuse of children in state care

New Zealand to probe abuse of children in state care

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Philippine security forces capture top Maoist guerrilla leader

Philippine security forces capture top Maoist guerrilla leader

 Updated 15 hours ago
San Francisco to dismiss thousands of pot convictions

San Francisco to dismiss thousands of pot convictions

 Updated 16 hours ago
FBI challenges White House over explosive Russia case memo

FBI challenges White House over explosive Russia case memo

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM