Friday Feb 02 2018
Protest planned in IoK’s Shopian after 10-year-old-boy martyred in Indian shelling

Friday Feb 02, 2018

A 10 year-old boy succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after a shell fired by Indian troops blew up in the Shopian area of Indian-occupied Kashmir, bringing the total death toll to seven in nine days in the area.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Musharraf Fayaz was critically injured when a shell exploded during cleanup of a house destroyed by mortar shells by Indian troops.

Three other youth were martyred and the house destroyed by the troops during a search operation, the KMS said.

The minor was laid to rest amid anti-India slogans.

Hurriyat leaders have called today a march to be led from different parts of the valley till Shopian to condemn the incidents. 

The protest was called by the Joint Resistance Leadership, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

In another incident of martyring of two civilians in the area, police in India-held Kashmir registered an FIR against the Indian army with murder, attempt to murder and endangering life charges, Indian media reported on Sunday.

Javid Bhat and Suhail Lone, both in their 20s, were martyred when the army opened fire on protesters in Ganaupora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. 

Meanwhile, another youth, who sustained bullet injuries, is battling for his life at the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

