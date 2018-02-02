Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ANP chief criticises Fazl, Achakzai for opposing KP-FATA merger

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 02, 2018

ANP chief addresses rally in Harnai, Balochistan-Geo News

HARNAI: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali on Friday criticised politicians for opposing the merger of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

Only [Jamaat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl chief] Fazlur Rehman and [Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP)] chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai oppose the merger, Wali lamented while addressing a rally here.

“Why are those who chant slogans about creating a Pashtoon state stretching from Bolan to Chitral oppose the merger,” the ANP chief asked.

FATA tribes should not be pressured to merge with KP: Fazl-ur-Rehman

'Tribes have their own identity and only tribal leaders should make a decision about their land'

Criticising Achakzai, Wali said that he managed to get NWFP’s name changed to KP when he made an alliance with the party in centre, while Achakzai used his alliance with ruling party to make his own brother the governor of Balochistan.

He also slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan for introducing politics of abuse in the country.

The ANP chief vowed to continue working for constitutional supremacy, rule of law as well as rights of Pashtoons.

Comments

