Proud to be bringing FIFA World Cup Trophy to Pakistan: Younis Khan

Younis Khan, a football fan, shares his excitement for the special occasion with Geo News

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND: A proud football fan, former Pakistan cricket captain Younis Khan says he is “honoured” to be part of the delegation bringing the FIFA World Cup trophy to Pakistan on its world tour.

Speaking to Geo News in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from where the legendary batsman will accompany the trophy to Pakistan, Younis shared his excitement for the special occasion.

“It is an honour for me to be part of the delegation chosen to accompany the FIFA World Cup trophy to Pakistan,” he said, ahead of the trophy’s stopover in Lahore on Saturday.

Younis Khan in Thailand ahead of accompanying the trophy to Pakistan

“It is a big [feat] for the trophy to come to Pakistan,” Younis said, adding that he has “always been a fan of football”.

The cricketer will be joining singers Quratulain Baloch, Momina Mustehsan, actor Maya Ali and other top figures on a special chartered flight to bring the trophy to Pakistan tomorrow. Former French World Cup winner Christian Karembeu will also be accompanying the delegation.

The trophy will remain in Lahore for a day, where it will be put on public display at a park during an ongoing festival.

Asked about which team has his support, Younis said he will be cheering for Argentina.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour kicked off in September 2017 in Russia. During its journey across six continents, the trophy will visit no less than 91 cities across 51 countries, travelling 126,000 kilometres before settling back in host-nation Russia in May.

The FIFA World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15, 2018.