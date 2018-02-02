Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Feb 02 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Proud to be bringing FIFA World Cup Trophy to Pakistan: Younis Khan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Feb 02, 2018

Younis Khan, a football fan, shares his excitement for the special occasion with Geo News 

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND: A proud football fan, former Pakistan cricket captain Younis Khan says he is “honoured” to be part of the delegation bringing the FIFA World Cup trophy to Pakistan on its world tour.

Speaking to Geo News in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from where the legendary batsman will accompany the trophy to Pakistan, Younis shared his excitement for the special occasion.

“It is an honour for me to be part of the delegation chosen to accompany the FIFA World Cup trophy to Pakistan,” he said, ahead of the trophy’s stopover in Lahore on Saturday.

Younis Khan in Thailand ahead of accompanying the trophy to Pakistan 

“It is a big [feat] for the trophy to come to Pakistan,” Younis said, adding that he has “always been a fan of football”.

The cricketer will be joining singers Quratulain Baloch, Momina Mustehsan, actor Maya Ali and other top figures on a special chartered flight to bring the trophy to Pakistan tomorrow. Former French World Cup winner Christian Karembeu will also be accompanying the delegation.

FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

FIFA World Cup trophy to touch down in Lahore on its global journey across six continents

The trophy will remain in Lahore for a day, where it will be put on public display at a park during an ongoing festival.

Asked about which team has his support, Younis said he will be cheering for Argentina.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour kicked off in September 2017 in Russia. During its journey across six continents, the trophy will visit no less than 91 cities across 51 countries, travelling 126,000 kilometres before settling back in host-nation Russia in May.

The FIFA World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15, 2018. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Ozil commits to three-year Arsenal deal

Ozil commits to three-year Arsenal deal

 Updated 2 hours ago
FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan take 2-0 lead in Davis Cup Group I tie

Pakistan take 2-0 lead in Davis Cup Group I tie

 Updated 49 minutes ago
NFL: Brady, Patriots eye record-book rewrite in Super Bowl

NFL: Brady, Patriots eye record-book rewrite in Super Bowl

 Updated 8 hours ago
Kohli, Rahane lead India to six-wicket win over South Africa

Kohli, Rahane lead India to six-wicket win over South Africa

Updated 9 hours ago
Justin Timberlake says Janet not part of Super Bowl show

Justin Timberlake says Janet not part of Super Bowl show

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Kaepernick, protesters not to blame for ratings slide: NFLPA

Kaepernick, protesters not to blame for ratings slide: NFLPA

 Updated 10 hours ago
CAS overturns doping bans on 28 Russian athletes

CAS overturns doping bans on 28 Russian athletes

 Updated 23 hours ago
Cuteness alert: Sania Mirza wishes happy birthday to Shoaib Malik

Cuteness alert: Sania Mirza wishes happy birthday to Shoaib Malik

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM