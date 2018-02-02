Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Feb 02 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

FIFA World Cup Trophy to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Feb 02, 2018

FIFA World Cup trophy will touch down in Lahore on its global journey across six continents 

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND: The FIFA World Cup trophy will touch down in Pakistan on Saturday on its global journey ahead of the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

The trophy will make a stop in Lahore on the CocaCola FIFA World Cup Trophy tour, visiting no less than 91 cities across 51 countries and six continents before settling back in host-nation Russia in May.

Former French World Cup winner Christian Karembeu will join former Pakistan cricket captain Younis Khan, singers Quratulain Baloch, Momina Mustehsan, actor Maya Ali and other top local figures on a special chartered flight to bring the trophy to Pakistan.

The trophy will remain in Lahore for a day, where it will be put on public display at a park during an ongoing festival.

The FIFA World Cup trophy, introduced in 1974, is made of 18 karat gold with a malachite base, and stands 36.8 centimetres high and weighs 6.1 kilograms. The trophy depicts two human figures holding up the earth.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour kicked off in September 2017 in Russia. During its journey across six continents, the trophy will travel 126,000 kilometres in the months leading up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The global phase of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour kicked off in London, United Kingdom on January 22. The trophy will finish its world tour in Tokyo, Japan on April 30.

In May 2018 the trophy will return to Russia for a final tour of the host country.

The FIFA World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Ozil commits to three-year Arsenal deal

Ozil commits to three-year Arsenal deal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Proud to be bringing FIFA World Cup Trophy to Pakistan: Younis Khan

Proud to be bringing FIFA World Cup Trophy to Pakistan: Younis Khan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan take 2-0 lead in Davis Cup Group I tie

Pakistan take 2-0 lead in Davis Cup Group I tie

 Updated 49 minutes ago
NFL: Brady, Patriots eye record-book rewrite in Super Bowl

NFL: Brady, Patriots eye record-book rewrite in Super Bowl

 Updated 8 hours ago
Kohli, Rahane lead India to six-wicket win over South Africa

Kohli, Rahane lead India to six-wicket win over South Africa

Updated 9 hours ago
Justin Timberlake says Janet not part of Super Bowl show

Justin Timberlake says Janet not part of Super Bowl show

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM