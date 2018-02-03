Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 03 2018
GEO NEWS

China in contact with Afghan Taliban's Qatar office: ambassador

GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Ambassador Yao Jing says China wishes for cordial ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

PESHAWAR: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said on Friday that his country is in contact with the Afghan Taliban's Qatar office and has repeatedly requested them to participate in talks.

However, the ambassador, in an interview with BBC Urdu service, said that China does not have influence over the Afghan Taliban.

Speaking of relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said that his country wishes for cordial ties between the two neighbours and it is also striving for Afghan reconciliation process.

Commenting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Jing said the multi-billion dollar corridor will be expanded to other regional states, including Afghanistan, as well.

He said the corridor is in its first phase, under which, work is ongoing on 21 projects, whereas another 20 are in the pipeline.

The ambassador said that around 10,000 Chinese nationals have been working on CPEC projects in Pakistan, and he has been satisfied with steps taken by Pakistan for their security.

Around 60,000 Pakistanis have also been working on CPEC-related projects, according to the ambassador.

Jing said law and order situation in Pakistan has significantly improved, compared to the past.

The ambassador further said he is hopeful that Gwadar is close to becoming an international trade hub.

