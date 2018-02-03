PTI to support JUI-S chief Sami-ul-haq in Senate elections: sources

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to support Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq in the upcoming Senate elections, sources told Geo News.



Haq will contest the election, to be held on March 3, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources added.

The party will in return support PTI in the General Elections 2018, sources said.

The two parties announced an alliance in November last year for the general elections, and agreed to formulate a joint strategy for the elections.

In a statement, the KP government had said party leaders at the meeting decided in principle to "struggle jointly" for ridding the country of difficulties and problems, it is facing at present.

It said the two sides agreed to devise a "mutual strategy" in this regard.

Speaking to Geo News, Haq had said the coalition would benefit the PTI in 2018 elections.