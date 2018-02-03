Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI to support JUI-S chief Sami-ul-haq in Senate elections: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to support Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq in the upcoming Senate elections, sources told Geo News.

Haq will contest the election, to be held on March 3, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources added.

ECP issues Senate elections schedule for four provinces

Senate contestants can take back their nomination papers till February 16

The party will in return support PTI in the General Elections 2018, sources said.

The two parties announced an alliance in November last year for the general elections, and agreed to formulate a joint strategy for the elections.

In a statement, the KP government had said party leaders at the meeting decided in principle to "struggle jointly" for ridding the country of difficulties and problems, it is facing at present.

It said the two sides agreed to devise a "mutual strategy" in this regard.

Speaking to Geo News, Haq had said the coalition would benefit the PTI in 2018 elections.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Chief justice LHC appointed as Supreme Court judge

Chief justice LHC appointed as Supreme Court judge

 Updated 24 minutes ago
Man visiting patient gunned down at Larkana hospital

Man visiting patient gunned down at Larkana hospital

 Updated 30 minutes ago
2014 sit-in: ATC summons PTI’s Qureshi in case lodged against govt

2014 sit-in: ATC summons PTI’s Qureshi in case lodged against govt

Updated an hour ago
AIG Aftab Pathan calls meeting over Rao Anwar's arrest: sources

AIG Aftab Pathan calls meeting over Rao Anwar's arrest: sources

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Stage actress Sunbul shot dead in Mardan

Stage actress Sunbul shot dead in Mardan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Authority of court will be established when it jails Musharraf like Hashmi: Iqbal

Authority of court will be established when it jails Musharraf like Hashmi: Iqbal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Saad Rafique says PML-N respects judiciary

Saad Rafique says PML-N respects judiciary

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz products of dictatorship: Sheikh Rasheed

Nawaz, Shehbaz products of dictatorship: Sheikh Rasheed

 Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court slams KDA over inaction in illegal encroachments case

Supreme Court slams KDA over inaction in illegal encroachments case

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM